Reader explores fallacy

of defunding police

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I support police officers in my community and state, and I have worked with a few. They were great people. Police officers have a thankless job, and most Americans either are unable or unwilling to serve as police officers.

Calls to defund or dismantle police departments are absurd. These slogans cannot reasonably be explained by their promoters and citizens now are asking: “When we need help, who are we going to call?”

If defunding is pursued, spikes in violent crime and reductions in safety/security for citizens likely will start to appear. Fortunately, many on the left and right see the folly of having no police in their communities. Abolishing police removes the only thing standing between law-abiding citizens and the worst elements of society. In our country, there are two types of people: prey and predators. The absence of police would give predators absolute power over the law-abiding citizen.

Many “defund the police” supporters promote social workers or de-escalation advocates as responders to nonviolent incidents. That is a naive supposition, since unarmed civilians entering a potentially volatile situation without police protection risk becoming crime victims themselves if the situation escalates.

Are there bad police? Of course, just like there are bad teachers, bad doctors, bad nurses, bad soldiers, bad social workers, bad politicians, etc. Each profession has problem employees and those folks should be fired. The majority of law enforcement, however, are men and women who want to go to work, protect their communities, earn a paycheck and support their families. Police officers protect and serve, but they are not perfect. Let’s talk about better police training and better support for the good men and women who wear blue and serve every day. Efforts to defund or dismantle police departments immediately need to be reassessed.

David Biacan.

Colonial Heights.

