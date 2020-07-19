Trump has ruined
America's reputation
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It takes years, even decades to build a reputation, but only a moment to destroy it. That precisely is what happened when we elected Donald J. Trump our 45th president.
People everywhere once believed in America. They believed Americans lived by the words of Emma Lazarus on the Statue of Liberty:
Give me your tired, your poor,
Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,
The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.
Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,
I lift my lamp beside the golden door!
Beginning with Franklin D. Roosevelt and World War II, the United States built a system of alliances in Europe and the Pacific unparalleled in the history of mankind. We led the way in defeating communism and won the Cold War. Our form of representative government was admired worldwide. We welcomed refugees from around the world. We were a beacon of hope.
Now, we put families seeking refuge from the violence and economic woes of Central America in what amounts to concentration camps. We brutally separate children from parents. We have a president who cannot tell the difference between anti-Semites in Charlottesville and those who protest against them; a man who fires up the embers of racial hate and wants to destroy alliances that have kept us and the world safe for more than 70 years.
We have a president building his re-election campaign on divisiveness at home and treachery abroad. Trump has kowtowed to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, remained silent while China strangles freedom in Hong Kong, and goes pie-eyed around former KGB agent and archenemy, Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Those who voted for Trump wanted change. They got it. I call it deceit and treason.
David Cariens.
Kilmarnock.
David Cariens,
On November 3rd we'll begin to repair America's reputation. Trump and the GOP are heading towards an electoral obliteration....It'll take decades but we'll overcome his incompetence, racism and idiocy...America's a great country.....We'll be just fine..
David Cariens …… It is gonna take at least two terms to override Obama's apology tour, and 8 years of Changing America into his, and Michelle's image, that ruined our reputation to the point no one knows what or who is America anymore. The Mob doing Obama’s bidding, only slows the cure.
David Cariens …. You sound more like a traitor than Trump. Period.
