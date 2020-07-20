An opportunity missed
to help local businesses
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Michael Paul Williams' recent column “Are reparations in Richmond’s future?” brings to light how Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and City Councilman Mike Jones are able to recite similar goals for increasing minority business opportunities. Yet on July 1, they lost a significant one: those monuments.
We know on July 1 that Stoney bypassed the City Council to enact an emergency order to remove all Confederate statues in Richmond. An out-of-state crane and rigging contractor just happened to be in town that day on Monument Avenue, ready and able to take down the Stonewall Jackson statue.
It was unsafe and against numerous Occupational Safety and Health Administration regulations to perform the task during an electrical storm. The added costs of travel, room and board, and the actual work itself is not budgeted at this time. Can someone explain why many qualified local and minority-owned contractor businesses were excluded from the opportunity to perform this work? This was a huge miss for increasing minority business spending for the city. It also is another example of how the administration routinely bypasses procurement policy, council oversight and citizen approval on how our tax dollars are spent.
The old saying “practice what you preach” was not relevant to Stoney and Jones on July 1, but they might want to learn more about it when Election Day comes around on Nov. 3 or they might miss their next opportunity.
Bob Putney.
Richmond.
