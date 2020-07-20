Cosmetic changes won't
heal racial divisiveness
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
We are inundated with news and opinions about racial reconciliation and various solutions, such as tearing down statues, renaming places, new policies, new leadership, new laws, reparations — the list goes on. A lifetime of observations has taught me than none of these things eliminates racism. If these cosmetic changes worked, racism no longer would exist. These same observations also have taught me that only one thing changes hearts — relationships. Reach out to those you perceive as hating you or having a bias against you. Show them kindness. Share a meal. Get to know one another as people. This is where real change happens.
Cheryl Fluckiger.
Henrico.
