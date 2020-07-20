Put litter in trash cans,
not out car windows
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Are we so cavalier, or do we feel so entitled that we think it is OK to fling whatever trash we have in our cars out of the windows, not caring that someone else will have to pick it up? Plastic bottles, cans, cups and straws, fast-food containers, boxes and bags litter our neighborhoods, communities and our country. This is wrong. Do not litter. Is that so hard? Show some pride, take responsibility, be a good citizen, leader and teacher. Take the litter to the nearest trash can, or home to dispose of it. We cannot go anywhere without the litter storm visually bombarding us. Please be part of the solution, not the problem. Show some class and do not litter.
Esther Lee.
Chester.
That includes cigarette butts you nasty smokers always throw out your car window. The State Troopers and local police should enforce the littering laws on this disgusting behavior!
