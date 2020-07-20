Reader lays out a path
to reconciliation
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Here are five constructive steps that could help bring the country back together:
• Local, state and federal jurisdictions should remove all public displays that glorify the Confederacy, including statues, monuments, school names, public building/highway names, etc. The Civil War is over, and its glorification is offensive to many of all colors and political persuasions. Displays honoring the Founding Fathers should not be removed. However, Mount Vernon, the Jefferson Memorial and other venues should include a transparent recounting of their namesake’s failings. All other memorial displays should be left in place subject to the consent of the responsible jurisdictions’ voters.
• Reparation payouts should be rejected. However, assistance for historically disenfranchised groups should be embraced. For example, housing, education and small business startup assistance should be made available.
• Educational curricula should be updated to accurately explain the good, the bad and the ugly. History and/or social studies should be included in all public school curricula.
• Accusations of police misconduct immediately must be referred to state or federal independent boards of review. Police should not be immune from accountability.
• Assault weapons should be banned and universal background checks should be the law of the land. The penalty for illegal possession of firearms must be severe. Extremist hate groups and provocateurs on the left and right should be dealt with harshly.
Joseph R. McElroy.
Fredericksburg.
