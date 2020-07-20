Trump's actions fan

'all-about-me' mentality

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Every day, more articles and news reports describe the varying degrees the coronavirus continues to affect, destroy and end the lives of individuals throughout this country. It seems that no one has escaped its detrimental life-changing consequences. And yet, I read and observe that many other countries have dealt with the virus in such a responsible way that its impact on their citizens has been minimized to such a degree that their lives are returning to a new normal while they continue to act in a manner that protects one another and limits recurrences. What makes us so different? Why do so many of us choose to risk our health and the lives of others rather than conscientiously follow the simple guidance of health officials that will allow us to return to our new normal? While there are many explanations, I believe that President Donald Trump has encouraged this selfish “all-about-me” mentality to proliferate throughout our country. There couldn’t be a more critical time for a president to demonstrate the highest degree of leadership, yet we have a president who lacks this capability and creates confusion and frustration. How can this be happening to the United States of America? We have the worst possible president at the worst possible time. If only we had a president who could make America great again.

Jim Thomson.

Ashland.

