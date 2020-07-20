Trump's actions fan
'all-about-me' mentality
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Every day, more articles and news reports describe the varying degrees the coronavirus continues to affect, destroy and end the lives of individuals throughout this country. It seems that no one has escaped its detrimental life-changing consequences. And yet, I read and observe that many other countries have dealt with the virus in such a responsible way that its impact on their citizens has been minimized to such a degree that their lives are returning to a new normal while they continue to act in a manner that protects one another and limits recurrences. What makes us so different? Why do so many of us choose to risk our health and the lives of others rather than conscientiously follow the simple guidance of health officials that will allow us to return to our new normal? While there are many explanations, I believe that President Donald Trump has encouraged this selfish “all-about-me” mentality to proliferate throughout our country. There couldn’t be a more critical time for a president to demonstrate the highest degree of leadership, yet we have a president who lacks this capability and creates confusion and frustration. How can this be happening to the United States of America? We have the worst possible president at the worst possible time. If only we had a president who could make America great again.
Jim Thomson.
Ashland.
No matter what Trump does, the left will make it all about Trump, with it being Trump's fault .... and that has been the mentality of the left since he sent their lying Queen packing. Period.
Jim Thomson,
Trump could have used COVID to guarantee his reelection but instead he's ensured his defeat....Instead of listening to the Doctors and Science he in the beginning he told us lies and claimed that China had let the virus escape from a lab....Then it was 1 guy from China then it was 15 guys heading to none...Trump then pimped Hydroxychloroquine when the experts said it was dangerous....Lo and behold Hydroxychloroquine kills people....Then Trump argued that ingesting disinfectants and irradiating ourselves was the ticket....Now Trump has given up and argues about mortality rates.....He's overwhelmed and has internally moved on...Those who die will just die....Yep This is Trump's America....November is coming...
Trump could have closed down the country before China told us the virus was out there, and already come up with a proven vaccine ..... and the Hal's of the world would still hate him, and vote for the man in the cellar.
Yep, this is the Mob's America, and they will be happier if America is on it's knees, than see Trump be what they will never be .... a real American. Period.
