Board's plans inadequate

for all Hanover students

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Since Virginia has left school reopening plans up to school boards, we are seeing a wide range of choices, as summarized in the story "School districts chart differing paths as new academic year nears," by the RTD's Justin Mattingly. Many parents are calling for full-time face-to-face classroom instruction. Others, including teachers, are pleading for full-time virtual learning. Does each side not see the potentially disastrous consequences of their position?

With new COVID-19 cases and positive test rates rising across the state, in-person classroom schooling just is not safe. With full-time virtual school, families lose child care, and students lose critical support services. Those without internet access lose the most.

The Hanover County School Board is giving parents the choice between completely virtual or full-time face-to-face learning. They have asked the Virginia Department of Education for an exception to social distancing guidelines. They have promised Chromebooks to every student in third grade and above but acknowledge that those might not arrive until December. They are wasting valuable time with wishful thinking. This time could be better spent on securing resources for those who need them most and training teachers for the online instruction that is inevitable.

We need to acknowledge that all the choices are terrible and then come together to find workable solutions and do the best we possibly can for all students and their families. We could reserve in-person instruction for those students who need it the most. We could find ways to support families who cannot work to feed and house their kids without child care. We could work on providing broadband to all. We all can work to reduce the spread of this deadly disease by staying home and by wearing masks when we must go out so our communities are safe enough to fully open schools as soon as possible.

Rebecca Michelsen.

Ashland.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email