In-class education
critical to families
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Opening schools in Virginia, specifically in Henrico County, should be our school board's and state's No. 1 priority. I have witnessed the learning loss because of the abrupt closing of schools in March on my 5- and 8-year-olds. I am concerned about my children continuing to fall further behind by being forced into virtual learning or limited in-person instruction.
All virtual learning and even a hybrid model puts working parents in a dilemma. If a family can afford day care, do we send our children there for more germ exposure? How will they virtually learn those days? If a parent works from home, how can that parent balance his or her job responsibilities plus small children who need constant attention to even make an attempt to virtually learn? Or are we forced to give up our jobs and stay home and wonder how to pay our bills?
Now is the time to put our heads together and figure out how all children can receive quality in-person instruction. The research and data of the past few months shows this is possible. Now we need to make it happen.
Anne Hoey.
Glen Allen.
