Solve safety, care issues
before school starts
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Science tells us that having all students learn from home is the safest option during the pandemic. Many of us would like to see this happen, but not all families have the privilege to telework or access to paid leave. Some parents are front-line or essential workers who help us stay home and stay safe during this pandemic. Now is the time for us to show our gratitude by helping them.
Our fears are compounded: Not only do we worry that not enough safety measures will be in place in a physical classroom, but we also need child care solutions. Elementary children need care, and older children need supervision and encouragement to keep them motivated and focused on learning. We need collaboration and resources from area businesses, churches and charitable organizations as well as local, state and federal governments. The upcoming special session of the Virginia General Assembly provides an opportunity to advocate for resources and solutions. The Virginia Legislative Black Caucus (VLBC) will play an important role. Parents of school-age children should contact Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, chairman of VLBC, and state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, VLBC co-chair, to share their concerns.
We need to solve these problems, because no matter what option the Henrico County School Board chooses, families will need to create a new path toward safety and academic achievement. These are systemic societal issues that preceded the pandemic, and COVID-19 has shone a spotlight on them. No choice is perfect, but we need to choose the path that does the least amount of harm. It takes a village, and now is the time for those in the village to stand up and work together.
Monica Hutchinson,
Parent and Henrico County Special Education Advisory Committee Vice Chair.
Henrico.
Kathy Woodard,
Parent and teacher.
Glen Allen.
Members of HCPS Back to School Safely.
