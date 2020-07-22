Patience is strained
but mask-wearing a must
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Enough is enough. I’ve been patient about COVID-19. I have cleaned out closets, grown my biggest garden in years and started watching movies on my phone. But now I’m mad — mad that our federal leadership is so lame and self-serving, mad that an economy as big as ours can’t handle three months of a pandemic without running out of quarters, and now I’m livid about the shortage of Diet Dr Pepper.
In 1697, poet and playwright William Congreve wrote, “Heav’n has no rage ... nor hell a fury, like a woman scorn’d.” He should meet today’s woman who can’t find a single 12-pack of Diet Dr Pepper. You can find it in plastic bottles, but it doesn’t have the same fizz.
As COVID-19 cases and deaths skyrocket, I find it particularly disheartening that the car companies have stopped saying, “COVID-19 got you down? Buy a new car.” When it gets not-being-able-to-sell-new-cars bad, we need a new approach. Here are my suggestions:
• Realize that COVID-19 is a bully. It preys on the old, the weak and the immunocomprised. It disproportionately affects minorities. If it had hands, it would steal our lunch money. We need a full-frontal attack, an all-out offensive. To show how serious we are, maybe we should appoint Samantha Bee as the new head of the Coronavirus Task Force. It might well leave within the hour.
• If that doesn’t work, then let's heed Tom Hanks’ advice on "The Late Show": “Wear a mask, wash your hands and stay away from large crowds. It’s the least we can do, the very least.” We really need more than “the least,” but it’s a start, and Hanks, a COVID-19 survivor, should know. So come on, folks. At the very least, wear masks, wash your hands and avoid crowds.
Elaine J. Lidholm.
Richmond.
