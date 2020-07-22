Poor national leadership
fuels feeling of despair
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Our country is spiraling out of control with COVID-19, serious racial unrest, a falling economy, the fear of a deep depression and a president who seems incapable of leading us through it all. In addition to the suffering and death experienced by many is the deep loneliness or isolation felt by so many. Withdrawing from people has been difficult for such a long time. The virus again is raging and this probably means pulling back from going about business as usual. When this happens, we can't be with loved ones who might be dying from the virus; we can't visit those who are sick; we can't have celebrations for special events in our lives; and we can't attend sports events. We can't worship together; we can't eat together; we can't hug one another; and we even stress over the safety of family members who visit from other states.
It is a lonely time. With proper leadership, this virus could have been contained. Yes, we would have had to restrict social engagements, but with the right information, the willingness to follow scientific guidelines and the government leading with a plan for testing, among other things, we could have avoided the prolonged crisis this pandemic has caused.
Instead, we have been given a steady diet of misinformation and conspiracy theories about its source. We've been fed lies about how long it would last and have been ordered to open up the country — all in the political interest of President Donald Trump rather than the safety and well-being of our citizens. It is difficult to be hopeful for the future, especially in view of what we have experienced over the past three years. What we have experienced during this pandemic has fueled the feelings of despair, helplessness and loneliness of all who love our country. We must have new leadership come November.
Gloria Cauthorn.
Henrico.
