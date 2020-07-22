Weather Alert

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT LOUISA...CUMBERLAND... NOTTOWAY...GOOCHLAND...HANOVER...POWHATAN...WESTERN CHESTERFIELD... PRINCE EDWARD...NORTH CENTRAL LUNENBURG...SOUTHWESTERN CAROLINE... NORTHWESTERN HENRICO...NORTHWESTERN KING WILLIAM...AMELIA AND FLUVANNA COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF RICHMOND... AT 458 PM EDT, RADAR INDICATED STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR BUMPASS TO NEAR MADISONVILLE. MOVEMENT WAS EAST NORTHEAST AT 25 MPH. WIND GUSTS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... RICHMOND, POWHATAN, GOOCHLAND, CUMBERLAND, FARMVILLE, ASHLAND, BLACKSTONE, CREWE, LOUISA, MINERAL, PALMYRA, FORK UNION, MANNBORO, UNIVERSITY OF RICHMOND, HAMPDEN SYDNEY COLLEGE, LONGWOOD UNIVERSITY, HADENSVILLE, RANDOLPH MACON COLLEGE, TUCKAHOE AND AMELIA COURTHOUSE. IF YOU SEE LIGHTNING OR HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE AT RISK! TAKE SHELTER INDOORS IMMEDIATELY. IF YOU CANNOT FIND SHELTER IN A BUILDING A VEHICLE PROVIDES SAFETY FROM LIGHTNING. MOTORISTS SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION IN THE VICINITY OF THESE STORMS. BE PREPARED FOR RAPID CHANGES IN WEATHER AND ROAD CONDITIONS. HEAVY RAIN COULD CAUSE PONDING OF WATER ON ROADS, AND POSSIBLE MINOR FLOODING OF DITCHES AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS.