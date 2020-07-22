Stores need bouncers
to enforce mask policies
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
While some people still are having a hard time getting used to the idea that face coverings in stores are not optional anymore, some businesses could help themselves out while also helping out some out-of-work nightclub and/or bar personnel — in a word: bouncers. I went to two stores in the past two weeks where the regular employees feared confrontations with customers who did not want to abide by the posted "Masks required" signs. And in one major chain store, there was a man outside making sure everyone coming in was wearing a mask. Unfortunately, more than half a dozen customers removed their masks while shopping. Stores need mask bouncers, which would spare essential workers the thankless job of mask-policing, and let everyone rest easy knowing that the same rules apply to and are enforced for all shoppers. I bet stores would get a lot of takers if they advertised for "face mask policy enforcers."
D'arcy Jones.
Richmond.
