Trump's lack of effective

leadership puts all at risk

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

President Donald Trump and his administration are pushing to block new money for COVID-19 testing. This is unbelievable. We have witnessed the total lack of concern for human life of this administration, and the failure of leadership of an elected official who claims to be a “wartime president” but does not use the defense powers granted to him to fight the pandemic that is sweeping across our country and has claimed more than 140,000 lives so far. We wonder why Trump is so slow in taking effective action as other world leaders have to control the pandemic. As an 87-year-old with a grandson who is working in Phoenix, Ariz., and a daughter who is being asked to return to her teaching duties, I am worried about their health and safety, as I am for my wife and myself as this epidemic continues to spread without effective national and state leadership.

Milton Cerny.

Midlothian.

