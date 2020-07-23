Ending assistance early
will hurt needy citizens
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The recent opinion piece by Virginia Employment Commissioner Ellen Marie Hess, "An unprecedented response to record unemployment," avoids some key issues for the most needy Virginians.
First, Hess does not estimate the number of Virginians receiving Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) assistance, reportedly 800,000, nor estimate the number eligible but not being served, probably reaching into many tens of thousands. A woeful lack of vigorous outreach by state and local officials has left many U.S. citizens uninformed about the available aid, as I discovered by talking with relatives and neighbors.
The available combined state and federal weekly payments can total up to $978 per week per recipient, a hefty boost for family spending for food, rent and utilities, as Congress intended.
A national study by the nonprofit Center on Budget and Policy Priorities estimated that as many as 12 million eligible U.S. citizens, likely among the most needy, were nonfilers for the first $1,200 stimulus payments, thus leaving some $12 billion undispersed. How many Virginians now are nonfilers for the subsequent assistance programs?
Second, the state apparently has decided to end the most generous federal unemployment program abruptly, on July 25, instead of extending it through the last full Monday-Friday work week in July, which ends July 31. The congressional CARES Act stated that the program, to be administered by the states’ employment agencies, extends to “… on or before July 31.” The state has some discretion here.
If Gov. Ralph Northam ends the program as VEC intends on July 25, he will forfeit the federal weekly payments to Virginians and their desirable boost to the Virginia economy of some $480 million. Virginia will not have to give its basic state share payments for that last week of $160 million to 800,000 Virginians. This stinginess seems unwise on both moral and economic grounds.
Fred Millar.
Arlington.
