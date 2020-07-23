Government should pay
for needs, not wants
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As I listen to politicians talk about solutions to problems — from COVID-19 to racial equity to climate change — all I hear them say is to throw money at the problems. Although I have a difference of opinion on these issues, my bottom line is money. When I pay my bills, I pay for my needs first, and I use whatever is left over to pay for my wants. If our elected leaders decide that you and I need something, then they should pay for that need and give up something we might want. If we want free health care, we have to give up a subsidy for solar energy, etc.
We have to stop printing money to pay for both — it is not sustainable.
The priority for the federal government must be national defense. All else is extra.
Doug Boyer.
Milford.
******** LOONIE LETTER OF THE YEAR AWARD ********
Doug Boyer,
Wow....What monumental idiocy.....Thankfully you're an idiotic issue voter with zero power.
