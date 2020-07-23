Government should pay

for needs, not wants

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As I listen to politicians talk about solutions to problems — from COVID-19 to racial equity to climate change — all I hear them say is to throw money at the problems. Although I have a difference of opinion on these issues, my bottom line is money. When I pay my bills, I pay for my needs first, and I use whatever is left over to pay for my wants. If our elected leaders decide that you and I need something, then they should pay for that need and give up something we might want. If we want free health care, we have to give up a subsidy for solar energy, etc.

We have to stop printing money to pay for both — it is not sustainable.

The priority for the federal government must be national defense. All else is extra.

Doug Boyer.

Milford.

