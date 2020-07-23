Very vocal minority
gaining undue influence
Editor, Times-Dispatch
Our representative form of governing quickly is deteriorating to mob rule or minority rule. Minority rule does not infer race, but is the rule by “the few,” whereby decisions only are based on the influences of a small portion of the overall population.
Recently, Confederate statues in Richmond were taken down as a result of Mayor Levar Stoney being influenced by a very small portion of the population. Stoney cited a public safety risk when he made the decision to remove the statues. It is not blocks of carved granite that are a public safety risk, but lack of law enforcement of the relative few who riot, deface public and private property, and commit criminal acts of destruction of property, looting, etc. Stoney’s decision was made not for the majority of the people, but as an excuse created by the actions and influence of the relative few.
This phenomenon is more prevalent regarding the change of the Washington NFL team's Redskins name. This decision does not represent the desire of the majority of Native Americans, but is based on the demands of a relative few. Over the past 13 years, The Washington Post and The Annenberg Public Policy Center of the University of Pennsylvania conducted polls of Native Americans to determine if they were offended by the Redskins name. Those polls found that 90% of Native Americans did not find the name offensive.
Having worked for the Bureau of Indian Affairs for seven years, I found that Native Americans across the county were huge fans of the team and its namesake. Some rationalized that the team name, at least, keeps the Native American name “alive” and on the “front page.”
So, why is team owner Dan Snyder changing the name? Because of the influence of the relative few, and not even the opinion of Native Americans who supposedly are offended.
Sorry, Bruce, but right is right and wrong is wrong... This has nothing to do with how many people are for or against either.... Keeping racist symbols is not right... PERIOD, Bruce... ~~~ Bob
Bruce Wood,
You and yours are the minority. Virginia voted blue in the last election knowing that meant that the statues to traitors would come down....We wanted them gone and they are all going.......George Floyd simply sped up the process....BLM ended the Redskins name and that is a BFD......Snyder has resisted for decades but folded like a cheap tent when his sponsors sided with BLM.......Then you trot out the BS about working for Indian Affairs....Yep....Just like all the racists proclaim they have a black friend.....utter BS from you...
