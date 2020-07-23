Very vocal minority

gaining undue influence

Editor, Times-Dispatch

Our representative form of governing quickly is deteriorating to mob rule or minority rule. Minority rule does not infer race, but is the rule by “the few,” whereby decisions only are based on the influences of a small portion of the overall population.

Recently, Confederate statues in Richmond were taken down as a result of Mayor Levar Stoney being influenced by a very small portion of the population. Stoney cited a public safety risk when he made the decision to remove the statues. It is not blocks of carved granite that are a public safety risk, but lack of law enforcement of the relative few who riot, deface public and private property, and commit criminal acts of destruction of property, looting, etc. Stoney’s decision was made not for the majority of the people, but as an excuse created by the actions and influence of the relative few.

This phenomenon is more prevalent regarding the change of the Washington NFL team's Redskins name. This decision does not represent the desire of the majority of Native Americans, but is based on the demands of a relative few. Over the past 13 years, The Washington Post and The Annenberg Public Policy Center of the University of Pennsylvania conducted polls of Native Americans to determine if they were offended by the Redskins name. Those polls found that 90% of Native Americans did not find the name offensive.

Having worked for the Bureau of Indian Affairs for seven years, I found that Native Americans across the county were huge fans of the team and its namesake. Some rationalized that the team name, at least, keeps the Native American name “alive” and on the “front page.”

So, why is team owner Dan Snyder changing the name? Because of the influence of the relative few, and not even the opinion of Native Americans who supposedly are offended.

Bruce Wood.

Moseley.

