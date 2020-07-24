'Me' attitude has failed
to win war against virus
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Two equally true statements from an educator: Firstly, schools ideally should be open with in-person instruction. Children need this for academic, personal and social reasons. Secondly, we cannot do this at the present time because it sacrifices the safety of students, families and staff.
When schools initially closed, educators knew the shutdowns were necessary but not sustainable. Teachers struggled to deliver quality instruction and counselors could not provide vital mental health services. Despite efforts to make the best of the situation, it was clear that we needed to be back in classrooms in the fall.
We hoped we safely could return, that Americans would defer to the common good and think “we,” not “me,” in the name of beating the virus.
Unfortunately, that didn’t happen.
America prides itself on individualism. It always has. But during this pandemic, today’s brand of individualism — marked by resentment, selfishness and defiance — has failed us.
During the past five months, many have behaved as though individualism and collectivism are an either-or proposition. In reality, individualism requires the adoption of collectivist mindsets during widespread crises, because these crises don’t target individuals. They target communities, cities, states and nations. They don’t target you and me; they target us.
Everyone must remember the collective sacrifices made by Americans during World Wars I and II. They understood that to win, they all had to do their part without exception. They did what was necessary for families, friends, neighbors and unknown fellow citizens thousands of miles away. If wearing a mask or socially distancing could have brought down the Third Reich, is there any doubt every American would have done those things?
We can do better. We all are in it together. Let's beat this thing and get kids safely back in school.
Ryan Schuyler.
Richmond.
