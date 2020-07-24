Reader: Bryan off track on

Hoover-Trump comparison

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In regard to Charles F. Bryan’s Commentary column titled “The uninspiring presidency of Herbert Hoover,” a more appropriate title would have been “Wishful thinking in the 2020 presidential election.” Bryan tries to compare Hoover to President Donald Trump. He points out several character traits of Hoover that Trump might have. Bryan further postulates that Hoover offered active leadership but not effective leadership as the Great Depression began. He, of course, is saying that Trump is acting like Hoover as COVID-19 tightens its grip on us. One example of the fallacy of this line of thinking on presidential leadership is the economy that Trump has brought to our country. President Barack Obama told us the good times were over and a 1% annual growth rate was about the best America would be able to do. He even chided Trump by questioning how he would bring back any jobs lost overseas. (After the Trump economy took off, Obama was quick to then say he had been responsible.) Joe Biden, unlike Hoover or Franklin D. Roosevelt, offers America leadership by sitting in his basement, attended by various handlers who are quick to shield him from problems, such as his calling the state of Arizona "an important city," his sexual harassment peccadillo and his telling us any Black person who voted for Trump was not really Black. I await the debates, if they happen, to see what entertainment Biden will provide. As to Hoover and Trump, I suggest Bryan find a different approach, as his comparison rings hollow.

Andrew Brantley.

Williamsburg.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email