Removing iconography

does not add diversity

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Virginia was a Confederate state and those returning home to Virginia after the Civil War to rebuild their lives, their homes, their city and their state inherently were ex-Confederates. To destroy everything related to ex-Confederates is not inclusive nor does it add diversity. It is, in fact, exclusive and it reeks of ideological conformity.

Susan Massey.

Henrico.

