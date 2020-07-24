Removing iconography
does not add diversity
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Virginia was a Confederate state and those returning home to Virginia after the Civil War to rebuild their lives, their homes, their city and their state inherently were ex-Confederates. To destroy everything related to ex-Confederates is not inclusive nor does it add diversity. It is, in fact, exclusive and it reeks of ideological conformity.
Susan Massey.
Henrico.
Did you ever stop to think that perhaps conformity is the objective?
