School plans can't rely
only on virtual option
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Over the past several months, debate has raged on about how schools should reopen in the fall. Should instruction be completely online? Should instruction be done in a hybrid system? Should schools reopen normally? Every plan comes with its pros and cons.
Communities need to understand some important issues. Firstly, it is close to impossible to think that many elementary school students can learn virtually for hours every day. As a teacher, I know that kids need to be active, and they need to interact with other students and teachers. Secondly, communities must consider the equity issues involving our special needs students and students in homes without internet access. Those students have a much higher chance of losing out on educational services and falling behind others in a virtual learning setting. That is something that districts will have to consider. When everything is considered, there only are two options: a complete reopening or a hybrid system that helps close the equity gap for our students.
The concerns of those with pre-existing health conditions are understandable. Nobody wants to get COVID-19. Unfortunately, there is no perfect solution for reopening schools. That said, the education of our students and the process of bringing back in-person instruction should be a priority so our students do not fall behind the rest of the nation and world.
Nicholas Balducci.
Powhatan.
