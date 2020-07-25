Demand action now

to save the environment

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Richmond, the city that was on fire at the close of the Civil War once again is on fire — spiritually and politically. Now is the time for Richmond's citizens to demand real changes from our local and national elected officials.

Just as our poor communities often are overlooked, the case must be made for the air we breathe, the water we drink and the depletion of ecological resources. Social justice and climate justice are linked. Our precious environmental resources are in real jeopardy. Our silence on this issue is a tacit agreement that allows big corporations and — over the past four years — our federal government to take advantage.

While the city’s commitment to the Richmond 300 plan aims to make Richmond a more beautiful place by 2037, the reality is that we could and should do more to safeguard our environment. We already know where our unsustainable path of continued reliance on fossil fuels, dependence on plastics, and continued greenfield development takes our communities and our environment — and it is not pretty.

The climate crisis is now, this minute, and it no longer can wait for us to take action. The tools that we need to combat our climate crisis already exist: individual civic responsibility, renewable energy, electric vehicles, and local government leadership and oversight. We must implement them, and the public must vote for and demand action. Support the Clean Economy Act of 2020, giving more power to the Environmental Protection Agency to implement a realistic national plan to reduce our nation’s greenhouse emissions by 2050.

Speak up on this issue and be heard. Demand small and smart steps that we need to take this moment to safeguard our future and our environment.

Christianna Raber.

Member, MIT Alumni for Climate Action.

Richmond.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email