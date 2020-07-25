Volunteer mentors could
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
During our country’s history, we have evidenced the emergence of the general public “saving the day.” Images of the Minutemen, nurses on Civil War battlefields, “Rosie the Riveter” and World War II air raid wardens race across the pages of history.
Surely, we can come forward to assist our professional educators during this period of the pandemic. Some parents can assume this task, yet others are not able because they must work to support the family.
With COVID-19 guidelines in place, our Virginia county administrators can begin to organize volunteer mentors to assist with this. They can vet volunteers in the same way they do the professional staff. These administrators have the ability to recruit and offer mini-training classes using the commonwealth’s educational guidelines they have within their grasp.
Parent-teacher organizations can assist by identifying and recruiting volunteers to be trained. Computer learning requires the guarantee of online training and the technology to support it. Schools, libraries, churches and businesses can be approached to volunteer clean virus-free locations within their facilities where mentors and students can meet. Adjustments can be made by each county according to its specific needs and budgets. Grants can be obtained from the federal and state governments, foundations, businesses operating in the commonwealth, GoFundMe campaigns and caring individuals.
With committed and determined efforts, wars have been won, mountains climbed and cures discovered. Isn’t the need for the next generation, who will become our leaders, enough motivation for us to help at this time?
Mary Ellen D’Agostino
Former teacher and principal.
Henrico.
