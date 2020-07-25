Northam must put end
to fossil fuel pipeline
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
While Virginians celebrate the cancellation of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline (ACP), it is not the end of our fight against new fossil fuel infrastructure. The 73-mile Southgate extension of the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) still looms as a threat to the quality of Virginia’s air, water and public health.
While victory over the ACP is encouraging, we can’t forget just how much work went into it: A complex coalition of activists, politicians and impacted communities labored for years to make the polluting project unfeasible. While a similar effort has been ongoing to stop the MVP, we also need to call on our decision-makers to ensure that Virginia is protected from all fracked gas pipelines, present and future. We shouldn’t have to put in the same grueling work time and time again when the reality is that new pipelines are unnecessary, and would harm our environment and communities. They also discourage investment into renewable energy, which we need to transition to immediately in order to do our part in staving off climate catastrophe.
The MVP will cut through our rivers and streams, putting our drinking water at risk; it will expose farmland to erosion and sedimentation, spelling trouble for our farmers; and it will bolster the harmful and exploitative fracked gas industry, which dirties the air, and sickens children and families. We cannot allow another attack on our public health and safety from harmful corporate interests driving this project, and the ones that will inevitably follow if we let them get their way.
Gov. Ralph Northam must do right by Virginia and halt all fossil fuel projects, now and forever. His duty is to serve Virginians, not the fossil fuel interests that care only about making money for a select few.
Jacqueline McKay.
Richmond.
The natural gas that we use for heat and the petroleum burned by cars and trucks already arrive by pipeline.
That won't change in the foreseeable future, either.
Yes, by all means serve all Virginians - "Leave It In The Ground" - and make utility bills necessarily spike. Thereby making literally every good / service more expensive, particularly to those least able to afford them.
When other countries (India / China / Germany) double down on cheap / clean and plentiful fossil fuels and make the environmental benefit negligible (or worse, negative) - we can at least pat ourselves on the back for fiddlin' while subversives lowered SOL's and consigned future generations of Americans to Schiff-hole status.
Huzzah?
