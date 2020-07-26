Lawbreakers deserve

punishment, not amnesty

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

With regard to Thursday's front-page news story in the RTD, "Activists call for unity, amnesty to erase protest-related charges," I say: “Do the crime; serve the time.” If an individual commits a crime, he or she should be punished, particularly if assaulting a police officer and injuring citizens. If individuals are not punished, they might again commit crimes, and the next one might be worse. After weeks of rioting, looting, destroying property and scaring Richmond residents, punishment needs to be administered. There are means to peacefully protest, but Richmond was like a war zone during the time that these lawbreakers marched in our once-beautiful city.

There are no reasons to grant amnesty to those who marched in our streets and committed crimes. The fact that Mayor Levar Stoney stood by and watched is no excuse. He should be punished for his part in these crimes.

There is no excuse for what these individuals did. The tactics they used were criminal, and they should be punished as such. If an example is not set, others will think they can break the law and suffer no consequences. No one is above the law.

Let’s set an example in Richmond that lawbreakers don’t get away without punishment.

Dolores Orange.

Mechanicsville.

