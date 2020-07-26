Localities should decide

on road name change

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The only places in the metro Richmond area that U.S. Route 1 is called Jefferson Davis Highway are in Chesterfield County and the portion of Richmond that was annexed from Chesterfield.

Through Richmond, it has several names, including Chamberlayne Avenue and Brook Road. In Henrico County, it remains Brook and changes to Washington Highway through Hanover County. Not until Caroline County does it change back to Jefferson Davis Highway.

South of Richmond, the Jefferson Davis name disappears once you leave Chesterfield. It becomes the Boulevard in Colonial Heights, and many names as it winds through Petersburg. Ultimately it becomes Boydton Plank Road through the rest of the state.

A recent editorial makes it sound like U.S. Route 1 is just one big road like Interstate 95. It’s much more complicated. Leave it to the localities to change their parts, if they so choose.

Joe Yates.

Quinton.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email