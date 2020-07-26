Passage of bill a boon
to parks, public spaces
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The U.S. House of Representatives came together in a bipartisan way to approve the Great American Outdoors Act, the biggest conservation package in decades and a huge victory for the future of open space protections, and parks big and small. The bill won overwhelming approval in the U.S. Senate several weeks ago.
With passage of this landmark legislation, which addresses the maintenance backlog at national parks while also fully and permanently funding the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) to drive continued investment in the outdoors, we will be able to continue protecting new places and connect more people with the outdoors, while preserving a park system we can be proud of.
Virginia has the third highest parks maintenance backlog in the country. Shortcomings were made all too obvious during the pandemic as our parks saw record numbers of visitors, stretching our already stressed infrastructure to the brink. By addressing this backlog, we will be able to fund needed repairs and improvements at popular sites like the Shenandoah National Park and Blue Ridge Parkway, while creating jobs and investment in local economies.
With full and permanent funding of the LWCF at $900 million a year, Virginia will have a new resource to invest in building access to the outdoors — everything from playgrounds and ballfields to hiking trails and nature preserves. Not all communities enjoy the same access to outdoor spaces. This funding is a great opportunity to invest in growing green space and recreational opportunities in the neighborhoods and communities that need them the most, one I hope local and state leaders will take full advantage of.
Virginia is fortunate to have an unparalleled landscape — from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the Chesapeake Bay. The Great American Outdoors Act gives us a tool to help keep it this way, and to connect more people with nature across this great state.
Abdul H. Montazir.
Henrico.
