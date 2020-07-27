Change school's team name

as a move to include all

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I found correspondent Bill Mears' recent letter interesting, as I was a student at Douglas Freeman from 1954 to 1960. I started there in seventh grade as we did not have middle schools at that time. I remember his father, who was principal, and I was in one of his mother's English classes. There also were two students there who were related to Douglas S. Freeman, the school's namesake.

When I began there, I did not know who Douglas Freeman was or why our school had been named for him. As a student, I learned of his authorship of historical works on Robert E. Lee and his work as a journalist at The Richmond News Leader. I understand Freeman was considered to be outstanding in both fields, although I have to wonder about his objectivity regarding Lee. The emphasis on his works about Lee and the heavy influence that role had at the school resulted in our teams' name, the Rebels, and our school colors of blue and gray. I don't remember a Confederate mascot at athletic events, but that might have been added later.

Freeman was editor at The News Leader during the era of Massive Resistance, which was supported by the newspaper. It was racist and resulted in a lengthy delay in integrating schools in Virginia. Changing the name of the school could be a major step forward in erasing racism, although it likely will be difficult to achieve. However, surely the team name Rebels could and should be replaced with something more appropriate for the inclusion of all students.

Ellen Franklin Lockard.

Mechanicsville.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email