Change school's team name
as a move to include all
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I found correspondent Bill Mears' recent letter interesting, as I was a student at Douglas Freeman from 1954 to 1960. I started there in seventh grade as we did not have middle schools at that time. I remember his father, who was principal, and I was in one of his mother's English classes. There also were two students there who were related to Douglas S. Freeman, the school's namesake.
When I began there, I did not know who Douglas Freeman was or why our school had been named for him. As a student, I learned of his authorship of historical works on Robert E. Lee and his work as a journalist at The Richmond News Leader. I understand Freeman was considered to be outstanding in both fields, although I have to wonder about his objectivity regarding Lee. The emphasis on his works about Lee and the heavy influence that role had at the school resulted in our teams' name, the Rebels, and our school colors of blue and gray. I don't remember a Confederate mascot at athletic events, but that might have been added later.
Freeman was editor at The News Leader during the era of Massive Resistance, which was supported by the newspaper. It was racist and resulted in a lengthy delay in integrating schools in Virginia. Changing the name of the school could be a major step forward in erasing racism, although it likely will be difficult to achieve. However, surely the team name Rebels could and should be replaced with something more appropriate for the inclusion of all students.
Ellen Franklin Lockard.
Mechanicsville.
"Changing the name of the school could be a major step forward in erasing racism,"
Howso - be specific. What exactly will changing the name of Freeman HS accomplish? Who will have an epiphany - will it be the students and folks who had no idea who DS Freeman was / will it be the perpetually aggrieved / will it be former students who took pride in their HS / will it be white folks crippled with guilt / will it be white folks tired of being lectured by racist groups like BLM / how will this shambolic gesture promote "healing" and goodwill?
And please don't say "woke" folks like yourself... it's hard to imagine a generation MORE self-absorbed and fragile. IF anything it will embolden the proliferation of maudlin marks like you / yours. And if there's one thing this nation doesn't need it's more sanctimonious subversive scolds bent on censoring history and destroying the myth of western civilization in general and America in particular.
This is an exercise in excessive egocentric enabling... or IF you prefer:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_h4DZeBleLs
