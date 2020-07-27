Dropping Lee-Davis name
helps pave way to future
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Following the Hanover School Board's decision to change the Confederate names of two schools, there was an outcry at the Board of Supervisors meeting, demanding a change to the school board's decision. Angela Ward, the adult daughter of former County Supervisor Jack Ward (supervisor from 1991 to 2007), decried the school board's decision and said, "Sadly, this is no longer my father's Hanover." So true. It's not Ward's father's Hanover anymore. Hanover is a county that is trying to prepare students for the future, trying prepare graduates to take their place in colleges and universities with diverse student populations. It is a county that is hoping to groom students for jobs with major corporations that are pledged to support a diverse workforce. Are top-flight colleges and international corporations going to wonder if a graduate of a high school called Lee-Davis is prepared to fit into a diverse workforce or a diverse student population?
As a child in the late 1950s when two new consolidated county high schools were being planned for either end of Hanover, I heard my parents discuss the countywide controversy — whether two new high schools even were needed and what they would be called. The controversy had nothing to do with the name Lee-Davis. The schools still were segregated then and so the controversy was not about the name. But there were some in both ends of the county decrying the fact they would be leaving behind their high schools: no more Beaverdam High, no more Montpelier High, no more Washington-Henry High, etc. Eventually, parents came together and did what was best for their children's future.
Once again, we need to consider what is best for our children's future. Maintaining a school name that stands for the fight to preserve slavery is not preparing anyone for the future. As Ward said, it's not your father's Hanover.
Toni Radler.
Ashland.
So you think naming school after people just because their skin is black is the answer? The schools should be named after fellow Virginians whether they are black or white otherwise it is racist!
