Invasive reed crowds out
native plants in wetlands
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Kudos to Janet F. Early, a recent Correspondent of the Day, for her letter, "Kudzu an ever-growing problem in rural areas." In a strange coincidence, the Opinions page showed another huge threat to natural areas in the scenic sunset photo immediately above Early's letter. In the picture's foreground, looking like a pretty marsh plant, stands phragmites (frag-MITE-eez), an invasive reed that is taking over wetland sections in the Richmond area and especially along the Atlantic coast. Like kudzu, phragmites crowds out native plants and provides few benefits to wildlife. Once you learn to spot it — look for those fluffy seed heads — you will see it again and again along our shorelines and roads.
Rex Springston.
Richmond.
Editor's note: Rex Springston is a former reporter for the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.