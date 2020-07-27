Reader in favor of keeping
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am a proud 1961 graduate of Douglas S. Freeman (DSF) High School, which was and is one of the best schools in the area. Kudos to Howard Mears Jr. for his recent letter saying the school name should be kept and praising his parents' leadership at DSF. Freeman was a distinguished and famous Virginia gentleman deserving of the honor of a school in his name. I wish people would study history before trying to change, erase or destroy it.
Carol Edwards.
Henrico.
