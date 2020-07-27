Reader in favor of keeping

Freeman High School name

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am a proud 1961 graduate of Douglas S. Freeman (DSF) High School, which was and is one of the best schools in the area. Kudos to Howard Mears Jr. for his recent letter saying the school name should be kept and praising his parents' leadership at DSF. Freeman was a distinguished and famous Virginia gentleman deserving of the honor of a school in his name. I wish people would study history before trying to change, erase or destroy it.

Carol Edwards.

Henrico.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email