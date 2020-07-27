Trump campaigns

at taxpayers' expense

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Once again, President Donald Trump will make a "business" trip to Texas on Wednesday to talk about energy and take a tour of oil rig. He also will raise money for the Republican Party and his re-election campaign. If I'm not mistaken, the cost to fly Air Force One runs into the millions of dollars. Any part of his trips that involve campaigning is supposed to be paid from campaign funds. But somehow he has to get to his destinations, for both business and campaigning. Do we taxpayers pay for the trip and campaign funds pay for the rest? One wonders.

As we approach the November election, you can bet your tax dollars will be paying a huge amount for the president's trips in the upcoming months. I wonder if that money possibly could be better spent elsewhere. Do you wonder? Keep your eyes open for more to come.

June Hoye.

Henrico.

