Trump campaigns
at taxpayers' expense
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Once again, President Donald Trump will make a "business" trip to Texas on Wednesday to talk about energy and take a tour of oil rig. He also will raise money for the Republican Party and his re-election campaign. If I'm not mistaken, the cost to fly Air Force One runs into the millions of dollars. Any part of his trips that involve campaigning is supposed to be paid from campaign funds. But somehow he has to get to his destinations, for both business and campaigning. Do we taxpayers pay for the trip and campaign funds pay for the rest? One wonders.
As we approach the November election, you can bet your tax dollars will be paying a huge amount for the president's trips in the upcoming months. I wonder if that money possibly could be better spent elsewhere. Do you wonder? Keep your eyes open for more to come.
June Hoye.
Henrico.
June Hoye don't you know all President's campaign with Airforce One including Obama. Obama always took his wife or she would fly to Europe to visit one site just so she and her daughters could shop! One thing President Trump has done that your Obama didn't do and only two other President has ever done is donate his salary to charity! So get off your high horse and complain about the other Presidents wasting money!
