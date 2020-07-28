Extremists hurt cause
to promote racial justice
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I have seen with my own eyes that there is a lawless extremist fringe trying to exploit a just cause for its own destructive pleasure.
This plays right into the hands of the other side and is a stupid strategy if improving our criminal justice system and culture is the goal.
Fanatic behavior like this draws the attention of the nation away from the systemic racism and unfairness the movement was meant to combat and, paradoxically, does more to slow the momentum toward justice than anything their opponents might try.
Leaders who have credibility regarding racial justice must speak out and denounce the behavior of this criminal element that is hijacking this legitimate cause.
Mayor Levar Stoney, Gov. Ralph Northam, where are you? Your silence is deafening.
Michael T. Farrell.
Fan District resident.
Richmond.
There's not going to be any healing anywhere until the freak show in the White House is gone come January.
Extremists is what the Democrats are .... They think they can keep black Americans enslaved with agreeing to take down a few statues, but if their vote is not forthcoming, they will become even more extremist, and promise them something free. Period.
