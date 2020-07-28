Offer statue of Lee
to museum in Washington
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I would like to propose that the city of Richmond find a way to offer the statue of Robert E. Lee to the National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC).
If the NMAAHC agreed, why not craft a transition of ownership that creates a unique educational opportunity for the museum and our nation? Could not the statue be one of the most important artifacts added to its displays of racism’s tools of bondage? As the new owner of the statue, the museum would have full control over how it is displayed, perhaps finding a way to bring the equestrian monument down to eye level, thereby going a first step in neutralizing its intimidation factor. On the one hand, it would preserve the statue as another of the museum’s unique items used to subjugate an entire race; on the other hand, those who still have feelings for the Confederate cause, no matter how misguided, are pulled into the one place in the country where Black Americans present their story and force an educational dialogue on their own terms.
Robin Croft.
Manassas.
(2) comments
Robin,
Great post and Great Idea.
Robin Croft .... you just do not understand the mind of people whose hate keeps them alive. Period.
