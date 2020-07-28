Stoney's actions lack

much-needed leadership

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I hope Mayor Levar Stoney read the editorial "Where's the leadership?" by Pamela Stallsmith, Robin Beres and Chris Gentilviso. Leadership is not continuing to run for re-election. Leadership is not wanting everyone to like you. Leadership is not hiring a new police chief on your own. Leadership is not changing the landscape of a major avenue in Richmond and letting the graffiti remain as artwork. Leadership is listening to the elected City Council members — the voices of your citizens. Leadership is enforcing laws. Leadership means doing your job as mayor of Richmond for which you were elected. Stoney needs to ask himself when he looks in the mirror: "Am I doing my job?" Give us an honest answer.

Steve Phillips.

Mechanicsville.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email