Stoney's actions lack
much-needed leadership
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I hope Mayor Levar Stoney read the editorial "Where's the leadership?" by Pamela Stallsmith, Robin Beres and Chris Gentilviso. Leadership is not continuing to run for re-election. Leadership is not wanting everyone to like you. Leadership is not hiring a new police chief on your own. Leadership is not changing the landscape of a major avenue in Richmond and letting the graffiti remain as artwork. Leadership is listening to the elected City Council members — the voices of your citizens. Leadership is enforcing laws. Leadership means doing your job as mayor of Richmond for which you were elected. Stoney needs to ask himself when he looks in the mirror: "Am I doing my job?" Give us an honest answer.
Steve Phillips.
Mechanicsville.
Steve Phillips,
More whining...You're not a Richmond resident so Stoney owes you nothing....
