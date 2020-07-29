Honor Virginia natives

when choosing new names

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Recently, the Fairfax County School Board changed the name of Robert E. Lee High School to John Lewis High School. While he was an incredible man, Lewis was not a Virginian. It is my firm belief that any changes to names of schools, highways, streets, roads, etc., in the commonwealth should reflect Virginians in our history, such as the excellent idea to change the name of the Boulevard to Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

We have so many to choose from. Some that might be considered are Patrick Henry, John Marshall, any of the U.S. presidents who were born in Virginia, Secretariat, Oliver Hill and L. Douglas Wilder. Frankly, choosing people who are not Virginians — with the many talented individuals (and horses) we have in our history — does not seem like it would reflect well on our past.

Chesterfield could name a street after race car driver Denny Hamlin, and Portsmouth could name one after professional golfer Chandler Harper. We even could honor pro golfer Sam Snead by naming U.S. Route 220 in the western part of the commonwealth Sam Snead Highway.

Frank Herrelko Jr.

North Chesterfield.

