Editor Times-Dispatch:
Concerned Americans decry the unrest plaguing our nation. Mobs fueled by anti-Americanism damage monuments and statues not just to protest slavery’s legacy, but to cancel our history. Radicals seeking to overthrow authorities and grab political power establish autonomous zones in cities, vandalize federal buildings and call to defund police. Misguided mayors neglect to exercise their authority to deploy police for public safety, letting rebels control large areas, destroy property and terrorize law-abiding citizens.
Why are so many cities experiencing this chaos? Both the rebels’ lawlessness and the mayors’ inaction are symptomatic of moral relativism, a mindset that denies the existence of absolute truth. For 244 years, with God’s help, we have overcome serious threats to our national security and cultural identity. But now, sadly, many Americans have abandoned God — their consciences darkened, they no longer respect authority and cannot discern right from wrong. An attitude of extreme permissiveness prevails.
Because of this subversion of our nation’s moral conscience, nothing remains safe or sacred. America’s widespread acceptance of abortion supports this premise. In 1973, Roe v. Wade empowered women to abort unborn children. More than 62 million babies have been destroyed since then. Regrettably, the sanctity of life created in God’s image daily is desecrated.
Can America overcome this existential threat or will godless radicals destroy our beloved nation? November’s election affords a chance to reclaim our Judeo-Christian heritage by electing pro-life leaders who acknowledge God and enact laws aligned with divine authority. America’s future rests upon our willingness to repent and trust in God’s forgiveness. As II Chronicles 7:14(KJV) teaches, “If my people which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”
Cindy W. Shirley.
Ridgeway.
Cindy W. Shirley …….. sorry, but since the beginning of life on earth, folks have always needed approval to get shed of what they created, and at the same to feel good about it .....
The Founding Fathers evidently understood this, and put the word "privacy" in the Constitution, understanding some devious attorney would find it, and convince a very Un-Supreme Court to give them the right .... The left will not give up this "Man" given right ….. ever. Period.
