Reader seeks day of prayer

over reopening of schools

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Our precious children are a gift from God and deserve to be loved, nurtured and given the best education possible. Children need to be in school and should not be subjected to the fears of adults. I suggest we make Sunday, Aug. 2, a day of prayer, seeking God’s will, wisdom and help in returning our children to school safely, and keeping them healthy and happy.

Dorothy S. Valentine.

Richmond.

