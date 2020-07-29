Reader seeks day of prayer
over reopening of schools
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Our precious children are a gift from God and deserve to be loved, nurtured and given the best education possible. Children need to be in school and should not be subjected to the fears of adults. I suggest we make Sunday, Aug. 2, a day of prayer, seeking God’s will, wisdom and help in returning our children to school safely, and keeping them healthy and happy.
Dorothy S. Valentine.
Richmond.
Dorothy S. Valentine .... hesh up .... you want the churches to be the next monuments to go. Period.
