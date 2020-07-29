Removal of statue, busts
from Capitol irks reader
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I protest the arbitrary handling by Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, of the busts and statues in the Old House Chamber of the Virginia Capitol. Some of these objects are extremely valuable. They belong to the people of the commonwealth of Virginia and should not be subject to the vagaries of one biased person.
Flo Traywick.
Lynchburg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Flo Traywick …. That is why Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, removed the statues and busts from Capitol …. Irking folks on the right is something the left does really well. Period.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.