Removal of statue, busts

from Capitol irks reader

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I protest the arbitrary handling by Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, of the busts and statues in the Old House Chamber of the Virginia Capitol. Some of these objects are extremely valuable. They belong to the people of the commonwealth of Virginia and should not be subject to the vagaries of one biased person.

Flo Traywick.

Lynchburg.

