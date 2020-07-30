Virginia must retain
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Some crimes are so horrible that a life sentence does not suffice. On New Year's Day in 2006, the bodies of a family of four were found in their burned-out Richmond home. Among the dead were two girls, ages 4 and 9. A man named Ricky Gray, who already had murdered his wife and would murder another family just five days later, was the man responsible for the brutal murders of the Harvey family. Then-Commonwealth’s Attorney for Richmond Mike Herring, who prosecuted Gray, is against the death penalty, yet he saw how brutal these crimes were and decided to seek the death penalty. Gray spent 10 years on death row before his execution in January 2017. His lawyers filed a clemency request to then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe. Even McAuliffe, who opposes the death penalty, was so repulsed by these crimes that he could find no reason to spare Gray’s life. That's how evil Gray was.
What other punishment would suffice for someone who does those horrible things? Life imprisonment? Is it justice to give a mass murderer three meals a day and access to a television for 40 to 50 years? The murder of the Harvey family could’ve happened to any of us, to our friends or our neighbors. What crime is more heinous than the murders of multiple people, including children? A life sentence is not an appropriate enough punishment for such horrific crimes. Virginia should keep the death penalty for precisely these kinds of actions.
Daniel Garcia.
McLean.
