Controversy over SROs
confuses reader
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I have been following the controversy regarding school resource officers (SROs) in the public schools. I note that Jason Kamras, superintendent of Richmond Public Schools, is recommending that these uniformed officers be removed from city public schools and replaced with social workers.
From what I have read, it seems that SROs are controversial because in helping to maintain order, the officers report student transgressions to the police and other authorities. I was under the impression that SROs originally were assigned to schools in response to unauthorized persons entering the schools and to help prevent violence, such as the school shootings experienced in Colorado, Florida and other places in the past few years.
I recall that until recently, parents and school officials were demanding that SROs be assigned to public schools to protect the children from these random attacks. What has changed? Am I missing something?
Jeb Hockman.
Henrico.
