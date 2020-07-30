End hero worship of those

who fought against union

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The fight over removing the Monument Avenue statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee reminds me of an earlier fight in Philadelphia. Stephen Girard, one of the richest men in the country in 1831, provided funds in his will to build Girard College, a boarding school for “poor white male orphans.” While the gift was an extraordinary act of philanthropy, the will’s race and sex restrictions inevitably were challenged, and also inevitably overturned.

The fight to remove specific language restricting Girard’s student population was an angry 14-year struggle, but in 1968 four black students finally were admitted. Sixteen years later, girls also were admitted. Today, Girard College is about evenly divided between boys and girls, 90% of whom are African American. Yet, Girard’s primary purpose, creating opportunity for orphaned children, continues. Approximately 95% of Girard College’s graduates continue on to higher education institutions.

In Virginia after the Civil War, Confederate Gen. Jubal Early began a propaganda assault on the popular memory of the war and its causes. That assault continued in a 1950 rewrite of Virginia’s textbooks. Our country began as a work in progress. Today, those who fought against remaining a "United States" cannot continue to be seen as heroes. When the statues are removed, we can continue the work of becoming a “more perfect union” ... “dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal” and, in the words of civil rights icon John Lewis, “go forward as one people, brothers and sisters.”

Jane Twitmyer.

Roseland.

