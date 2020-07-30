Use of chemical irritants
for crowd control must end
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The RVA Health Alliance for Social Justice and Equity, a group of more than 200 local health care practitioners, was disappointed to see Richmond City Council defer action on limiting the use of chemical irritants and other inhumane crowd control measures. Many of these weapons are outlawed during war for good reason — they often have unanticipated harmful health effects. With the COVID-19 pandemic, these include increasing the spread of the virus among protesters, bystanders and law enforcement as individuals cough, remove masks and chaotically flee areas of assembly. By electing to not address this issue, City Council has endorsed the continued use of these injurious and indiscriminate tactics. Because of the hazards inherent with this issue, any policy not enacted by elected officials falls short of representing the multiple dimensions of public health and safety. The time is now to protect our citizenry and we urge City Council to swiftly act.
Alan Dow, M.D.,
on behalf of RVA Health Alliance for Social Justice and Equity.
Henrico.
