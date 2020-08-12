Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHEAST MARYLAND, DORCHESTER AND WICOMICO. IN VIRGINIA, AMELIA, CAROLINE, CUMBERLAND, EASTERN CHESTERFIELD (INCLUDING COL. HEIGHTS), EASTERN ESSEX, EASTERN HANOVER, EASTERN HENRICO, EASTERN LOUISA, FLUVANNA, GOOCHLAND, NOTTOWAY, POWHATAN, PRINCE EDWARD, RICHMOND, WESTERN CHESTERFIELD, WESTERN ESSEX, WESTERN HANOVER, WESTERN HENRICO (INCLUDING THE CITY OF RICHMOND), WESTERN KING WILLIAM, WESTERN KING AND QUEEN, WESTERN LOUISA AND WESTMORELAND. * UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * NUMEROUS SLOW MOVING THUNDERSTORMS WILL CONTINUE ALONG A SURFACE TROUGH INTO THE EVENING. FLASH FLOODING HAS ALREADY OCCURRED IN THE CITY OF RICHMOND. HEAVY DOWN POURS WILL CONTINUE TO POSE A RISK FOR FLASH FLOODING, ESPECIALLY GIVEN THE RECENT BOUTS OF HEAVY RAIN. THUNDERSTORMS COULD PRODUCE ONE TO AS MUCH AS THREE INCHES OF RAIN IN A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT ENTER OR CROSS FLOWING WATER OR WATER OF UNKNOWN DEPTH. STAY AWAY OR BE SWEPT AWAY. RIVER BANKS AND CULVERTS CAN BECOME UNSTABLE AND UNSAFE. &&