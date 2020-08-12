Meeting on high-rises

should be postponed

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Among the reasons I love Richmond are its human scale, its accessibility and its inviting neighborhoods. I am a transplant from Detroit, now a longtime resident of West Grace Street. I left the high-rises, the congestion and the traffic of a major city and have not looked back.

It was a great surprise recently to hear of a proposed ordinance coming before the Richmond Planning Commission on Sept. 8 that would allow 20-story buildings along uptown Broad Street. Although the Pulse Corridor Plan calls for “active civic engagement” concerning a proposal like this, I have received no official notice of it from the city as a resident of an adjacent neighborhood. Why has there been no notification or media coverage?

The impact of 20-story buildings from Belvidere Street to Arthur Ashe Boulevard will be huge, not just for my neighborhood, but for all the neighborhoods and businesses bordering or near West Broad Street.

Holding online forums, which currently are planned to gather civic input on the proposal, cannot and should not replace in-person public meetings; the dynamic is quite different. Many people do not have online access.

A proposal of this magnitude needs to be tabled until we are out from under COVID-19 restrictions.

Deborah Woodward.

Richmond.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email