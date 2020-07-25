Monuments shackled us
to oppressive past
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I grew up on the first block of Monument Avenue, between Robert E. Lee’s now graffitied statue and J.E.B. Stuart’s empty pedestal. As beautiful as it was, as a child I never fully understood that the street had been built to reinterpret and reinforce an ugly history, begat from physical, psychological and spiritual horror.
Over time, I arrived at the unpleasant truth — these monuments tether us to the past and impede progress toward the future. They stand for a version of history that doesn't withstand scrutiny. Removing them isn't erasure; it's an acknowledgement of truth. It no longer is possible to ignore the injustice of celebrating those who fought to preserve the gruesome institution of slavery.
It is not without difficulty that I turn against a mixed family legacy: nine fought with the Army of Northern Virginia, including Capt. William Latane Brooke, killed in action during the Seven Days Battles.
When I told my grandfather, a Marine Corps veteran of Iwo Jima and Okinawa, that I had chosen Bowdoin College in Maine, he complained, “That man beat us,” referring to its distinguished alumnus, Gen. Joshua Chamberlain, the hero of Gettysburg. It was a strange answer, especially given that he put himself on the opposite side of a war claiming the life of his great-uncle, who fought for the Union, and his great-great-grandfather, who was taken prisoner at New Market and sent to the infamous Andersonville Prison in Georgia.
My sworn obligation as an Army officer to support and defend the Constitution did not end when I took off the uniform. If removing Confederate statues achieves the smallest fraction of what is necessary to abandon the vestiges of oppression, then we should embrace their removal. It’s a necessary step toward realizing the promise of these United States: a more equal, more just society that is within our capacity to create.
Jason Easterly.
New York, N.Y.
Well I guess it's time to declare "Free at LAST, free at last, (trigger warning) thank God Almighty we are free at last!"
Whew, I feel better already. This just in from Cotton Jolson and Mayor Stoney to the citizens of Richmond:
"Self flagellation will continue until morale improves!"
