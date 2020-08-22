COD, Aug. 23, 2020: Whatever method you use, be sure to vote

Whatever method you use, be sure to vote
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As the election quickly approaches, I want to remind everyone of a few things. Starting Sept. 18, any registered voter can vote in person at their local registrar’s office with early voting. This service will be available Monday through Friday and also on the last two Saturdays before the election, through Oct.31. I recommend doing this if you can because the November election will be extremely busy and by voting early, you won’t have to wait in line as long and it also would reduce the lines on Election Day.
If you choose to vote by mail, you should request your ballot now and return it as soon as you decide for whom you will be voting (preferably a few weeks before the election). If you choose to vote on Election Day, check your registration online beforehand to make absolutely sure that you are registered. This especially is important if you haven’t voted since the last presidential election. Arrive early and don’t wait until the last minute. As a reminder, if you are voting early in person or on Election Day, you will need to wear a mask and social distance to minimize the risk to election officials. Make sure you also look at a sample ballot before voting. No matter what method you choose, it is imperative that you exercise your right to vote.
Alex Culp.
Mechanicsville.