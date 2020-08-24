COD, Aug. 25, 2020

Working together
for the greater good
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
There seems to be general agreement that 2020 has been a most unusual year and, increasingly, we find our attention directed toward aspects that create anxiety, drive division and cause some to lose hope as to whether things can and will improve in the near and long term.
In response, unseen and largely unknown, individuals perform simple acts of kindness every single day. Beyond that are the many nonprofit and faith-based organizations that work hard to serve the greater good. Many of these organizations need time, talent and treasure to do their important work.
The call to action is clear for each of us: We not only should continue to do individual random acts of kindness, but also should be receptive to helping organizations that address systemic needs on a larger scale. Consider reaching out to a community nonprofit or faith-based organization with whom you might be aligned by purpose or passion to see if you can help it address short- and long-term needs in our community. If you don’t know where to start, you can contact United Way, the Community Foundation, 2-1-1 or a local faith-based organization to identify one or more opportunities to address a need where you feel you can have the greatest impact.
Richmond always has shown itself to be caring, concerned and compassionate. The troubles of 2020 require us to take new steps, and each of us personally needs to be committed to actions that will build the RVA community to be stronger than ever. It all matters and, with all of our help, hopefully together we can make a difference.
Curtis Monk,
Board Chair, Communities at Work, RVA.Richmond.
Gary S Powers,
Executive Director, The Success Foundation of Virginia.
Henrico.
Bill Weber,
Executive Director, Communities at Work RVA.
Richmond.