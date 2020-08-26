COD, Aug. 27, 2020: Civilian review board needed for transparency

Civilian review board needed for transparency
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Gay Ellen Plack, according to those who knew her, was a kind, generous woman who struggled with bipolar disorder. In September 2019, Henrico County Police were called to her home by a concerned mental health provider to conduct a wellness check.
During that mental health check, Plack was shot twice, resulting in her death.
According to body camera footage, police were heard yelling, “Why did you do that? We were just trying to help you, ma’am.”
It is understandable that the officers would feel genuine remorse over what happened. Mental health care should be left to mental health professionals, not armed officers with loud radios. Society set them up to fail.
As a result, the Henrico County commonwealth’s attorney pulled together two commonwealth’s attorneys from other jurisdictions, as well as leaders from the American Civil Liberties Union, NAACP, Virginia State Police, Virginia Commonwealth University and church leaders. Each reviewed the body camera footage to reassure the public that the officers’ actions were warranted.
This is how every death at the hands of law enforcement should be handled, regardless of where in Henrico County a person resides. Local law enforcement, including the commonwealth’s attorney (as in this case), should be disqualified from reviewing questions of lethal force, misconduct or citizen complaints.
As the Board of Supervisors holds discussions, work sessions and gathers input about creating a civilian review board, I would submit that, in one case, it already has been done.
At stake is the notion that regardless of where a person lives, the color of his or her skin, income or political leanings, every citizen of Henrico County should feel that the police exist to maintain a safe, just and fair community. A civilian review board facilitates trust through transparency.
Lizzie Drucker-Basch.
Henrico.