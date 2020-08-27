COD, Aug. 28, 2020: Seek kinder, better union for all Americans

Seek kinder, better
union for all Americans
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
So much is going on when it comes to racial distrust, social polarization and political divides. Accordingly, I decided — like Robert F. Kennedy — to become a participant, rather than a spectator: “Those who live with us are our brothers [and sisters], that they share with us the same short movement of life, that they seek — as we do — nothing but the chance to live out their lives in purpose and happiness, winning what satisfaction and fulfillment they can.”
Presently, the political parties and society at large are full of friction and fight, with no cease-fire in sight. We are confronted with (unresolved) internal strife and domestic violence among our diverse populations and divided communities. Notwithstanding these circumstances, we can overcome these obstacles and barriers. We can attain this achievable dream.
In my 80-year journey, I still believe that miracles are possible: working together to create a society and culture of “we” instead of a society and culture of “me.”
I firmly believe that most Americans want what is best for our citizens and our country: fairness, opportunity, responsibility, education, respect, equality, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
We are at the precipice of what could be, what can be. We must be willing to prioritize our national interests versus our partisan politics. If we really want to, we really can make this happen.
We must strive for the common good and general welfare to ensure a more perfect union for us all.
John L. Horton.
Norfolk.