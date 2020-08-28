COD, Aug. 29, 2020: Reader makes a pitch for Triple-A team in RVA

Reader makes a pitch
for Triple-A team in RVA
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Major League Baseball is in the process of restructuring its minor league setup. Approximately 25% of minor league baseball franchises have been eliminated and locations for the remaining teams are being evaluated. I believe that now is the time for the leaders in the Richmond area to do everything they can to get AAA baseball back in Richmond.
The population of the Richmond metropolitan area easily can justify a Triple-A baseball franchise, and Richmond was the home to AAA baseball for more than 50 years after beginning in 1954 with the Richmond Virginians. The Flying Squirrels have been good community citizens, but Double-A baseball should be played in cities much smaller than Richmond — just look at the cities besides Richmond that have comprised the Double-A Eastern League.
I realize that the outdated status of The Diamond is a negative, but I believe this negative can be mitigated and overcome by creative negotiations and compromise.
Wouldn’t it be great if the Washington Nationals were to locate their AAA franchise in Richmond?
The current reorganization of baseball’s minor league system represents a unique opportunity for Richmond again to become home to a Triple-A baseball franchise.
Richard H. Seward III.
Henrico.